Russia Says Shot Down Intruding Drone Near Ukraine Border

Russia said Wednesday it had shot down a Ukrainian drone overnight, marking the latest cross-border intrusion on a Russian border region amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said a Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drone crossed into Russian airspace late Tuesday before being shot down. Footage shared by Starovoit showed what he said were fragments of the downed drone.

Starovoit said there were no injuries or damage from the intrusion. Kursk residents, however, cast doubt on the governor’s assurances and speculated that the region may have been hit by a missile. Regional authorities later said it would remove misinformation posted online, and major local Telegram channels subsequently shut down the comments sections.