Russia Says Shot Down Intruding Drone Near Ukraine Border

Russia said Wednesday it had shot down a Ukrainian drone overnight, marking the latest cross-border intrusion on a Russian border region amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said a Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drone crossed into Russian airspace late Tuesday before being shot down.
Footage shared by Starovoit showed what he said were fragments of the downed drone.
Starovoit said there were no injuries or damage from the intrusion.
Kursk residents, however, cast doubt on the governor’s assurances and speculated that the region may have been hit by a missile.
Regional authorities later said it would remove misinformation posted online, and major local Telegram channels subsequently shut down the comments sections.
Reported strikes on Russian territory have become more common after Moscow’s forces withdrew from Kyiv in late March and Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive that approached the Russian border.
Independent media reported that at least four civilians and seven soldiers have been killed in alleged cross-border attacks in the past four months.
Several border regions have raised their terror threat levels in response to the attacks.
Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks on Russian territory but has also not formally denied being behind them.