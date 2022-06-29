Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Says Shot Down Intruding Drone Near Ukraine Border

t.me/gubernator_46

Russia said Wednesday it had shot down a Ukrainian drone overnight, marking the latest cross-border intrusion on a Russian border region amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kursk region Governor Roman Starovoit said a Soviet-era Tu-141 reconnaissance drone crossed into Russian airspace late Tuesday before being shot down.

Footage shared by Starovoit showed what he said were fragments of the downed drone.

Starovoit said there were no injuries or damage from the intrusion.

Kursk residents, however, cast doubt on the governor’s assurances and speculated that the region may have been hit by a missile.

Regional authorities later said it would remove misinformation posted online, and major local Telegram channels subsequently shut down the comments sections.

Reported strikes on Russian territory have become more common after Moscow’s forces withdrew from Kyiv in late March and Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive that approached the Russian border.

Independent media reported that at least four civilians and seven soldiers have been killed in alleged cross-border attacks in the past four months.

Several border regions have raised their terror threat levels in response to the attacks.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the attacks on Russian territory but has also not formally denied being behind them.

Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

crackdown on dissent

Russia Court Orders Arrest of Critical Sci-Fi Writer

Dmitry Glukhovsky, the author of Metro 2033, a 2002 post-apocalyptic fiction novel, faces up to 10 years in prison.
Street fighting

Russians Have Lost Ground in Severodonetsk: Regional Governor

On Saturday, Russia's army had claimed some Ukrainian military units were withdrawing from Severodonetsk.
curious questioning

Missing Moskva Conscript’s Father Says Questioned By Russian Security Services

Dmitry Shkrebets was one of the first and most vocal parents of the Moskva crew to search for answers about their sons’ fate.
100 Days

In Photos: 100 Days of Russia’s War in Ukraine

One hundred days of conflict has transformed Ukraine's towns, cities and communities.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.