Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Michelin Tire Group to Give Up Russia Business

By AFP
Michelin

French tire group Michelin said Tuesday it plans to transfer its activities in Russia to local management, the latest foreign firm to exit the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds of Western companies ranging from furniture store IKEA to fast-food chain McDonald's and sports retailer Nike have left Russia since the war erupted in late February and sanctions were imposed on Moscow.

Michelin cited supply chain problems as the main reason behind its decision to give up business in Russia.

"After suspending its manufacturing activities in Russia on March 15, Michelin now confirms that it is technically impossible to resume production, due in particular to supply issues, amid a context of general uncertainty," the tyre company said in a statement.

"The Group is therefore compelled to plan the transfer of all of its Russian operations by the end of 2022," it said.

The new entity would operate through an independent structure from Michelin, the company added.

Michelin Russia employs around 1,000 people, most at the Davydovo plant near Moscow, where it has an annual production capacity of up to 2 million tires.

Micheline sales in Russia represented 2% of the group's total sales and 1% of its worldwide car tire production.

Read more about: Business

Read more

2021 LOOK AHEAD

Russia in 2021: A Corporate Reckoning?

The pandemic exposed deep divides in Russia’s corporate world. How will the recovery play out?
permission to pollute

Russian Businesses Ask for Environmental Regulation Reprieve Amid Pandemic – Kommersant

Experts warn that relaxing the regulations “risks people’s health and lives.”
hard-hit economy

In 4th Coronavirus Address, Putin Calls for Stronger Business Support

The president has come under fire for not offering a comprehensive business support package sooner.
The Bell

From Mover to Retail Magnate: Sergei Galitsky Opens Up

Sergei Galitsky spent 25 years building Magnit, Russia’s largest retailer, and has been hailed as the golden boy of Russian entrepreneurship.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.