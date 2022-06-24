Car Bomb Kills Russia-Installed Official in Occupied Ukraine – Agencies

A Russian-appointed official in southern Ukraine’s occupied city of Kherson has been killed in an apparent car bomb, Russian state media reported Friday.

Kherson’s so-called "military-civilian" administration told the state-run TASS news agency that one person died in a car explosion inside a residential neighborhood in the early morning.

The region's Moscow-appointed deputy leader, Kirill Stremousov, later confirmed that the victim was Dmitry Savluchenko, head of the pro-Moscow administration’s department of family, youth and sports.

Gruesome footage shared by pro-Kyiv social media accounts shows a badly damaged car parked in front of an apartment block and a body lying in the distance.

The press service of the city's civilian and military administration told TASS news agency this was a "targeted assassination." adding that the official was the only victim in the blast.