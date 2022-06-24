Car Bomb Kills Russia-Installed Official in Occupied Ukraine – Agencies

A Russian-appointed official in southern Ukraine’s occupied city of Kherson has been killed in an apparent car bomb, Russian state media reported Friday.
Kherson’s so-called "military-civilian" administration told the state-run TASS news agency that one person died in a car explosion inside a residential neighborhood in the early morning.
The region's Moscow-appointed deputy leader, Kirill Stremousov, later confirmed that the victim was Dmitry Savluchenko, head of the pro-Moscow administration’s department of family, youth and sports.
Gruesome footage shared by pro-Kyiv social media accounts shows a badly damaged car parked in front of an apartment block and a body lying in the distance.
The press service of the city's civilian and military administration told TASS news agency this was a "targeted assassination." adding that the official was the only victim in the blast.
It is the latest in a string of apparent car bombings reported out of Kherson in recent weeks. The targets of the attacks, believed to be pro-Russian figures. have escaped serious injuries until now.
The Russian army conquered most of the Kherson region at the start of its Feb. 24 offensive.
Russian forces have since installed pro-Moscow “military-civilian administrations” in occupied areas and introduced Russian currency, media and internet services.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree “simplifying” the citizenship process for Ukrainians in occupied Kherson and partially occupied Zaporizhzhia, as well as the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions, on May 25.
Since shifting the focus of its invasion eastward following a failed effort to capture Kyiv, Russia has said its main objective is to “liberate” areas of eastern and southern Ukraine predominantly populated by Russian speakers.
AFP contributed reporting.