Car Bomb Kills Russia-Installed Official in Occupied Ukraine

A Russian-appointed official in southern Ukraine’s occupied city of Kherson was killed in an apparent car bomb attack, local authorities reported Friday.

Kherson’s so-called "military-civilian" administration told the state-run TASS news agency that one person died in a car explosion in a residential neighborhood in the early morning.

"Today, my friend, head of the department of family, youth and sports of the Kherson region, Dmitry Savluchenko, passed away," the Moscow-appointed deputy head of Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, said on Telegram.

He added that Savluchenko died "as a result of a terrorist act in the city of Kherson."

Savluchenko's death marks the first confirmed death of a pro-Russian official in an attack in occupied Ukraine.

The Interfax news agency had earlier reported that the Moscow-installed official died in an explosion after a bomb was planted in his car.

Gruesome footage shared by pro-Kyiv social media accounts shows a badly damaged car parked in front of an apartment block and a body lying in the distance.