Zelensky Says He Hopes Trump ‘Victory’ Will Bring ‘Just Peace in Ukraine Closer’

By AFP
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019. Shealah Craighead / The White House

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump Wednesday on his "impressive victory" in the U.S. election and said he hoped his presidency would bring a "just peace in Ukraine closer."

A likely second Trump term raises questions over Washington's long-term support for Ukraine — which has fended off Russia's full-scale invasion for almost three years  as the Republican candidate has been highly critical of U.S. military aid to Kyiv.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," he added.

Zelensky said Kyiv was "committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies."

The Ukrainian president met Trump for talks while visiting the U.S. in September. Standing next to Zelensky, Trump touted his working relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump has claimed he could settle the conflict "in 24 hours," without giving details, and has repeatedly blamed Kyiv for the war.

Read more about: Zelensky , Trump , Ukraine war

