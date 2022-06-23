Nike Says Permanently Exiting Russian Market

Nike will make a complete departure from Russia in the coming months, Reuters reported Thursday, citing an emailed statement from the company.

The exit comes nearly four months after the U.S. athletic-wear giant suspended its Russian operations on March 3 following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Nike has made the decision to leave the Russian marketplace. Our priority is to ensure we are fully supporting our employees while we responsibly scale down our operations over the coming months," the statement said.

Nike’s website and mobile app will also no longer be available in the country, it said.

The move by Nike is viewed as a largely symbolic one, as less than 1% of its global revenue comes from Ukraine and Russia combined.

