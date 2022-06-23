Support The Moscow Times!
Cisco Announces Wind-Down of Operations in Russia, Belarus

DennisM2 / flickr

U.S. telecoms equipment maker Cisco will end operations in Russia and Belarus in response to the war in Ukraine, the company told Reuters on Thursday.

The company had initially suspended its operations in Russia, including sales and services, in March after the Kremlin ordered troops into neighboring Ukraine. 

Hundreds of foreign businesses have exited Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine, including international giants like McDonald’s

But the exodus appears to be gathering pace in recent weeks as the fighting in Ukraine shows no sign of ending, with Western businesses now completely exiting Russia instead of keeping operations suspended. 

U.S. athletic-wear giant Nike announced earlier Thursday that it was completely exiting the Russian market. 

The Russian parliament passed a law last month allowing the government to seize the assets of Western companies leaving Russia.

