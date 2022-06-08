Kremlin Eyes ‘Crimea-Style’ Annexation of Ukraine’s Kherson

The Kremlin hopes to annex southern Ukraine’s Kherson region just as it did Crimea, a senior Russian lawmaker said Tuesday.

Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, staging a referendum later condemned as illegal by the West.

“The Kherson region’s admission into Russia will be complete, similar to Crimea,” State Duma member Igor Kastyukevich wrote in a report, following a visit by Presidential Administration Deputy Chief of Staff Sergei Kiriyenko to the area.

It is believed to be the first time that a Kremlin official has publically advocated for the Ukrainian region to become part of Russia. Previously, the head of the country’s ruling United Russia party vowed that Russia would remain in southern Ukraine “forever.”

Kastyukevich’s report also said that said Kiriyenko promised to give locals Russian passports and public payments from the Russian budget during his visit to a United Russia volunteer center in Kherson.