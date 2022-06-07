Russia Prosecutes 12 Officers Over Conscript Deployments to Ukraine

A dozen Russian officers have been prosecuted for sending hundreds of young conscript soldiers to fight in Ukraine, a military prosecutor announced Tuesday.

“Around 600 conscripts were involved in the special military operation, all of whom were returned as soon as possible," military prosecutor Artur Yegiev of Russia’s Western Military District said at a Federation Council meeting.

Around “12 [army] officers” have been prosecuted in connection with the conscripts' deployment, Interfax quoted him as saying.

Yegiev said disciplinary measures have been taken against those found guilty of violations.

He did not specify the disciplinary measures taken, only saying that some of the officers were dismissed from service.