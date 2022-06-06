Russian General Reported Killed in Ukraine

Russian General Roman Kutuzov has been killed on the battlefield in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, state media reported Sunday.

If confirmed by the Russian military, Kutuzov would be at least the fourth Russian general killed in more than three months of fighting in Ukraine.

“On the one hand, the general had led soldiers into attack, as if there are not enough colonels,” Alexander Sladkov, the Rossia state broadcaster’s war correspondent, reported.

“On the other hand, Roman was a commander like everyone else, albeit with a higher rank,” Sladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kutuzov had commanded the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic 1st Army Corps, according to Ukrainian naval infantry officer Dmitry Ivanov.

Kutuzov had ordered his troops to storm a Donetsk region settlement Sunday and “was forced to lead the assault, arriving on the front line,” Ivanov wrote on Facebook.