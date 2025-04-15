Russia Spending $22M Per Day on Military Recruitment – Analysis

Russia’s mass military recruitment efforts are becoming increasingly costly as the war in Ukraine drags on for a fourth year, with the state shelling out some 2 billion rubles ($22 million) per day on sign-on bonuses for new recruits alone.

The figures, based on official data from the Finance Ministry and regional budgets, were compiled by Janis Kluge, a senior associate at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP) in Berlin.

According to Kluge’s analysis, approximately three-quarters of the sign-on bonuses to military recruits — around 1.5 billion rubles ($18.3 million) per day — are shouldered by regional governments, many of which are now allocating nearly 3% of their annual budgets to the recruitment campaign. The remaining 500 million rubles ($6.1 million) come from the federal budget.

Despite a slowdown in increases of sign-on bonuses across the country, recruitment levels remain consistent with late 2024, with an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 new soldiers joining the Russian military each day.

The average one-time bonus offered to recruits across 37 Russian regions currently stands at about 1.4 million rubles (around $15,500).

Compared to the same period a year ago, the number of new contract soldiers has nearly doubled, according to Kluge — a surge that appears sufficient to replace estimated daily frontline losses, as NATO officials currently assess Russian casualties at roughly 1,000 troops per day.