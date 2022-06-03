Missing Moskva Conscript’s Father Says Questioned By Russian Security Services

The father of a Russian conscript believed to have been killed in the Moskva battleship’s sinking said he has been questioned by security services on suspicion of sending a bomb threat.

Dmitry Shkrebets is the father of 20-year-old conscript Yegor Shkrebets, who was declared missing after the Moskva guided missile cruiser sank in the Black Sea on April 13 after reportedly being struck by a Ukrainian missile.

Officers from an unidentified security agency came to Dmitry Shkrebets’ apartment and questioned him, he wrote on his VKontakte page Thursday, saying “messages were sent on his behalf via email (foreign) with bomb threats to some organizations.”

He denied the allegations, calling them “absurd.”

“Someone wanted to turn me into a terrorist ‘thug’,” Shkrebets wrote.

The officers also confiscated his laptop for forensic examination, he said.