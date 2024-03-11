Kremlin Declines to Comment on Naval Chief Sacking Reports

The Kremlin said Monday that it would not comment on reports that it had sacked the commander-in-chief of the Russian navy after having lost several warships to Ukrainian attacks in the Black Sea.

Russian media, including the pro-Kremlin Izvestia newspaper, reported over the weekend that Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov had been replaced by Northern Fleet commander Alexander Moiseyev.

The Kremlin refused to comment on the reported reshuffle, which would typically be announced by presidential decree.

"There are decrees labeled secret, I cannot comment on them. There were no public decrees on this matter," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.