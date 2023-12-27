Dozens of Crew Missing After Ukraine Destroys Russian Warship – Reports

Dozens of sailors remain missing following a Ukrainian missile strike on a large Russian naval landing ship in annexed Crimea, Russian news outlets have reported, citing anonymous sources.

Ukraine’s Air Force claimed to have destroyed the Novocherkassk landing ship with cruise missiles at the port of Feodosia on Tuesday. The Kremlin only acknowledged that Novocherkassk was “damaged” as a result of the attack and did not mention any human casualties.

According to Astra, a Telegram news channel that regularly reports on Russia’s military losses in Ukraine, 77 sailors were on board the Novocherkassk at the time of the late-night attack.

Nineteen sailors were wounded and 33 sailors remain missing as a result of the attack, Astra reported Wednesday.

Among civilians, the outlet said 64-year-old port security guard Nadezhda Tolshchina was killed and four others were wounded.