Russia Says Planning Domestic ‘Alternative’ to European Rights Court

Russia is developing a domestic alternative to Europe’s top human rights court, the head of the ​​Association of Russian Lawyers said Thursday.

Russia has been outside the jurisdiction of the European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) since March, when Moscow was expelled from the Council of Europe over its invasion of Ukraine.

Work is currently underway to form a working group that will create an alternative human rights court over the next year, Interfax quoted Association of Russian Lawyers head Sergei Stepashin as saying at a meeting of the group's board and presidium.

The court’s jurisdiction could consist of BRICS countries, Council of Independent States members or Eurasian Economic Union members, he said.