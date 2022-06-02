Russia Offers To Settle Debt Disputes With Creditors

Russia said Thursday it was ready to directly settle any disputes with its creditors after missing payments on its foreign debt due to Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Moscow faces the risk of its first external debt default in more than a century.

Punishing Western sanctions on Russia have largely severed the country from the international financial system, making it difficult for Moscow to service its debt.

Russia's Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday it was "ready to consider and, if there are necessary grounds, to bilaterally settle all complaints regarding the complete fulfilment of debt obligations on the 'Russia-2022' Eurobonds."