Russia Turns to India For Help as Western Sanctions Bite – Reuters

Sanctions-hit Moscow has asked India to sell it at least 500 different products it urgently needs, including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the request.

Russia reportedly sent India a list of products earlier this month, a version of which has been seen by Reuters in New Delhi.

Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade asked companies to provide lists of raw materials and equipment they needed, an anonymous industry source in Moscow told Reuters.

A source in Russia's car sales industry told Reuters that the ministry had sent a 14-page list of car parts needed — including engine components such as pistons, oil pumps and ignition coils, as well as bumpers and seatbelts — to corresponding ministries and state agencies in other countries, including India.

Russia reportedly also asked for 41 items for aircraft and helicopters, including gear components, fuel, communication and fire extinguishing systems, Reuters said.