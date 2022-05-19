Russia, Ukraine Trade Barbs Over Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant 

A senior Russian cabinet official claimed Wednesday that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant captured by Russian forces in Ukraine will provide electricity to Russia .

Ukraine’s energy providers dismissed the Russian official’s statement on the seized Zaporizhzhia plant as a technical impossibility.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, on a visit to the occupied southeastern city of Melitopol, said Wednesday that the Zaporizhzhia plant will provide electricity to Russia.

“If Ukraine’s power system will be ready to pay, then we’ll work; if it won’t, the plant will work for Russia,” Khusnullin said in remarks, which included promises of integrating the “freed” Ukrainian territories into Russia’s economy, broadcast by state-run media.