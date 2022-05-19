Support The Moscow Times!
Russia, Ukraine Trade Barbs Over Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant 

Russian military convoy stands on the road toward the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in territory under Russian military control, southeastern Ukraine, Sunday, May 1, 2022. AP Photo/TASS

A senior Russian cabinet official claimed Wednesday that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant captured by Russian forces in Ukraine will provide electricity to Russia .

Ukraine’s energy providers dismissed the Russian official’s statement on the seized Zaporizhzhia plant as a technical impossibility.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, on a visit to the occupied southeastern city of Melitopol, said Wednesday that the Zaporizhzhia plant will provide electricity to Russia.

“If Ukraine’s power system will be ready to pay, then we’ll work; if it won’t, the plant will work for Russia,” Khusnullin said in remarks, which included promises of integrating the “freed” Ukrainian territories into Russia’s economy, broadcast by state-run media. 

Ukraine’s electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo said the country’s power system has no physical connections with Russia’s power system.

“Therefore, the supply of electricity from Ukrainian power plants to Russia is currently physically impossible,” it said in a statement.

“Any change in the situation at ZNPP will mean an act of nuclear terrorism.”

The Zaporizhzhia plant’s operator Energoatom said “there’s no technical or any other possibility” for siphoning the plant’s electricity to Russia, adding that both the plant and the city of Enerhodar it is located in “will soon be returned to Ukraine.”

Kyiv accused Moscow of “nuclear terror” after a battle over the Zaporizhzhia plant in early March sparked a fire and raised global fears of a Chernobyl-like disaster.

