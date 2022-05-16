Medvedev Criticizes ‘Unfair’ Wimbledon Ban on Russian Players

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has criticized the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes from this summer’s Wimbledon tournament as “unfair.”

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs the prestigious tournament, indefinitely barred Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competing last month in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of this week’s Geneva Open in Switzerland, Medvedev, the men’s tennis world No. 2, said he finds the ban “unfair” but would be “happy to play” if a decision was made to reverse it.

“On the one hand, I can understand [the decision] and, on the other, I find it unfair,” Medvedev told Swiss media Sunday, according to the state-run TASS news agency.

The decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon was met with controversy, with critics saying sports should remain non-political and that it unfairly punishes athletes who may oppose the war.