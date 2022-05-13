Oil Depot, Military Office Targeted in Moldova's Separatist Region

Authorities in Moldova's Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria said Friday two attempted attacks were carried out on infrastructure in the regional capital Tiraspol.

The incidents come after a string of attacks were reported in the separatist region with fears mounting of a spillover from the conflict in neighboring Ukraine.

"At around 4:15 in the morning, a car stopped near an oil depot of one enterprise, from which an unidentified man got out, threw a Molotov cocktail towards the building, and fled," the interior ministry of the self-proclaimed republic said in a statement.