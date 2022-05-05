Russian Army Recruitment Office Attacked With Molotov Cocktails

Two men are on the run after attacking a conscription office in western Siberia with Molotov cocktails.
In a dramatic video shared by news outlet Baza on May 4, the pair are seen throwing at least seven Molotovs through the window of a recruitment office in the city of Nizhnevartovsk.
In the clip, flames can be seen both inside the building and its lobby. No one is believed to have been hurt in the attack.
Locals called the police who extinguished the blaze, independent news outlet Mediazona reported. A criminal case was also opened against the men, who are yet to be apprehended by the authorities.
The incident in Nizhnevartovsk follows a string of similar attacks across the country. Five other military recruitment offices have already been targeted by Molotov attacks since the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine on Feb. 24.
The latest attack coincides with the start of Russia's annual enlistment season for military service. Military service in Russia is compulsory, with all men required to serve in the army for two years unless declared unfit for duty due to health reasons.