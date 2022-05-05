Russian Army Recruitment Office Attacked With Molotov Cocktails

Two men are on the run after attacking a conscription office in western Siberia with Molotov cocktails.

In a dramatic video shared by news outlet Baza on May 4, the pair are seen throwing at least seven Molotovs through the window of a recruitment office in the city of Nizhnevartovsk.

In the clip, flames can be seen both inside the building and its lobby. No one is believed to have been hurt in the attack.