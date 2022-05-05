Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Army Recruitment Office Attacked With Molotov Cocktails

A Russian military recruitment office. Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

Two men are on the run after attacking a conscription office in western Siberia with Molotov cocktails. 

In a dramatic video shared by news outlet Baza on May 4, the pair are seen throwing at least seven Molotovs through the window of a recruitment office in the city of Nizhnevartovsk.

In the clip, flames can be seen both inside the building and its lobby. No one is believed to have been hurt in the attack.

Locals called the police who extinguished the blaze, independent news outlet Mediazona reported. A criminal case was also opened against the men, who are yet to be apprehended by the authorities.  

The incident in Nizhnevartovsk follows a string of similar attacks across the country. Five other military recruitment offices have already been targeted by Molotov attacks since the start of Russia’s war with Ukraine on Feb. 24. 

The latest attack coincides with the start of Russia's annual enlistment season for military service. Military service in Russia is compulsory, with all men required to serve in the army for two years unless declared unfit for duty due to health reasons.

Read more about: Military

Read more

Deconfliction line

U.S., Russian Militaries Set Up 'Deconfliction Line' — Pentagon

A "deconfliction line" had been used previously between the United States and Russia to prevent incidents in Syria.
no sign of stopping

Putin Digs In as Evacuation Corridors Agreed in Ukraine

France's Macron said he feared that "worse is to come" in the conflict and condemned Putin's "lies," according to an aide.
'PEACEKEEPING FORCE'

Russia Votes to Use Troops Abroad After Separatist Recognition

"The Ukrainian leadership has taken the path of violence and bloodshed," Deputy Defense Minister Nikolay Pankov said.
opinion Dmitry Stefanovich

What to Make of General Gerasimov’s Latest ‘Doctrine’

Military expert Dmitry Stefanovich on Russia’s latest military strategy.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.