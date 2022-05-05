Putin Backs ‘Objective’ Russian Wikipedia Alternative

Russia should consider developing a domestic alternative to Wikipedia, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, questioning the quality of information published in the online encyclopedia.

“Objective, useful, thought-through, but also beautifully and masterfully presented information is in high demand because it is impossible to use Wikipedia alone,” Putin said during a meeting with Maxim Dreval, CEO of the state-sponsored Znanie (“Knowledge”) foundation, according to a Kremlin transcript.

Founded by a presidential decree in 2015, Znanie is tasked with improving Russia's civil society and educational work. Its key project, “The League of Lecturers,” aims to give government officials and other prominent figures a platform for educating young Russians.

Dreval told Putin that the collective knowledge of Znanie-approved lecturers is “forming the knowledge base that is already becoming an alternative to Wikipedia.”