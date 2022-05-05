Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Annexed Crimea Announces End of Ukrainian Blockade

Updated:
A train running between Moscow and Simferopol is seen at the main railway station in Simferopol, Crimea. Sergei Malgavko/TASS

Officials in Russian-controlled Crimea said Thursday they have ended an eight-year Ukrainian blockade of the peninsula and begun restoring traffic via formerly Ukraine-held territory.

Ukraine suspended train and bus services to Crimea and imposed a blockade on freight shipments in the months after Russia seized it from Kyiv in 2014.

“The transportation blockade of Crimea imposed by Ukrainian nationalists eight years ago is a thing of the past,” Crimean official Oleg Kryuchkov told Russia’s state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

“The process of restoring freight and passenger service has begun,” added Kryuchkov, an information policy adviser to Crimea’s pro-Moscow governor.

Russia’s military took control of large parts of southern Ukraine’s shortly after the start of the invasion, creating a land corridor to Crimea. 

Moscow has installed new local governments in the southern Ukrainian cities its troops have seized from Kyiv, and is apparently preparing to integrate the regions into Russia. 

The Russian military has organized press tours in captured cities and state media has published footage of Russian National Guard troops patroling their streets.

Read more about: Crimea , Ukraine war , Transport

Read more

Tighter links

Putin Launches Direct Train Service to Crimea

Russia plans to transport 14 million passengers and 13 million tons of cargo to Crimea in 2020.
crimea express

Russia Launches Direct Crimea Train Ticket Sales

The new routes bypass Ukraine and underline Russia’s annexation of the peninsula.
Transport

Russia Grounds All AN-148 Planes Over Safety Fears After Plane Crash

71 passengers and crew were killed in a plane crash outside Moscow last month.
Crimea

Russian Government to Allocate $1.5 Bln to Highway in Crimea

The Russian government has decided to allocate 100 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) to building a highway connecting the capital of Crimea, Simferopol, to...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.