Russian Journalist Jailed for Social Media Post on Mariupol Theatre Strike

A Russian journalist and activist has been jailed ahead of her trial on accusations of spreading “fake” news about the war in Ukraine in a social media post, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported Wednesday.

Maria Ponomarenko, a journalist for the RusNews outlet, was charged over a March 17 Telegram post that said Russian forces bombed the Mariupol drama theatre in southern Ukraine where hundreds of civilians had been sheltering. The Russian Defense Ministry has denied that its forces were behind the Mariupol drama theatre strike, saying Ukrainian “nationalists” bombed the building.

St. Petersburg’s Oktyabrsky District Court ordered to place Ponomarenko, 44, in pre-trial detention until June 22, RIA Novosti reported.

If found guilty, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

Ponomarenko's lawyer Sergei Podolsky said there is no evidence that his client wrote the Telegram post, as it was posted by an opposition Telegram channel.