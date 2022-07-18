‘I Was Ready for This’: Russian Journalist Who Protested War On-Air Faces New Charges

A former Russian state television worker who protested the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine on the air faces new charges of “discrediting” the military and said she expects further pressure and intimidation from law enforcement following her return to the country.

Marina Ovsyannikova was briefly detained in Moscow on Sunday evening after a July 15 social media post showed her standing in front of the Kremlin with a poster reading "How many more children must die [in Ukraine] before you stop?"

She was stopped by police officers near her home as she went for a walk with her two dogs, she told The Moscow Times.

“I was ready for this scenario, but I didn’t expect this to happen near my house; now I’m afraid to leave it,” she told The Moscow Times in a phone interview.

The journalist said she was released three hours later and was charged with "discrediting" the Russian army during last week's trial of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, where she had joined activists who gathered there in his support.

“When I left the police department, they [police officers] told me that ‘my fun has just begun’ and this is not the last time we’ll meet,” Ovsyannikova said.

“They hadn’t disturbed me for the time being, but apparently their patience has run out and I will face more serious things,” she added.