Russia Adds State TV Protester Ovsyannikova to Wanted List

Russian authorities on Monday placed Marina Ovsyannikova, the former state TV journalist who denounced the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine on-air, on the federal wanted list.

Ovsyannikova, 44, became well-known in Russia and abroad in March after holding up an anti-war sign during a primetime news program on state broadcaster Channel One, where she was employed as a producer at the time.

Authorities in August placed her under house arrest on charges of spreading "false information" about the Russian Armed Forces after she held up a poster reading: "How many more children must die [in Ukraine] before you stop?" near the Kremlin.