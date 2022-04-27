Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Ammunition Dump Near Ukraine Set Alight, 2 Border Regions Report Blasts

Updated:
An oil storage facility is hit by fire in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine and Belarus on April 25, 2022. Maria Pantyukhina/TASS

An ammunition dump caught fire in a Russian region bordering Ukraine and two other nearby regions reported explosions early Wednesday, local authorities have said.

“According to preliminary information, an ammunition dump is on fire near the village of Staraya Nelidovka,” Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

Gladkov later said the fire had been extinguished, and there was no damage to nearby houses or civilian injuries.

The Kursk region north of Belgorod reported overnight explosions in the administrative center of Kursk.

Kursk governor Roman Starovoit said air defense systems were deployed at 2:45 a.m. and there were no casualties.

In the Voronezh region east of Kursk and Belgorod, two explosions were heard 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border near a Russian military airfield, according to the state-owned newspaper Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said air defense systems shot down a small reconnaissance drone overnight.

“There is no threat to the life and health of the region’s residents,” Gusev wrote in a Telegram post.

“Terror” threat levels have been raised and extended in all three regions in the weeks since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Read more about: Regions , Ukraine

Read more

Increasing Risks

6 Russian Border Regions Raise ‘Terror’ Threat Level

Local authorities elevated threat levels after residents reported a series of explosions.
Key Targets

Fire Engulfs Key Russian Oil Depots Near Ukraine

The first explosions took place shortly after midnight.
news

Fresh Attacks Reported on Russia’s Ukraine Border

Belgorod region-based social media accounts shared photographs of what they said were agricultural buildings allegedly destroyed in the attacks.
new embassies

Russia Establishes Diplomatic Ties with Ukraine's Separatist Regions

The move comes as Russia announces plans to evacuate its diplomats from Ukraine.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.