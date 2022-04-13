Aeroflot Office Raided After Former Executive Calls for ‘War Sabotage’ – Report

Russian security agents raided the Moscow office of the flagship airline Aeroflot after a former top executive urged colleagues to “sabotage” Russia’s war in Ukraine, media reported Wednesday.

Federal Security Service (FSB) officers seized documents and hard drives at Aeroflot’s marketing and strategy department on Tuesday, according to Baza, a Telegram news channel believed to have links within Russia's security agencies.

The department was headed by deputy CEO Andrei Panov, who announced in March he had resigned and fled to Israel over his opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Tuesday, he penned a Financial Times column calling on colleagues who stayed in Russia to seek subversive ways to derail the war effort.

“I know it is impossible to be a top executive and oppose the political regime, and I am not calling for martyrs or political prisoners. But you can retire, you can leave, and even if neither of these are possible, there are still things you can do,” he wrote.