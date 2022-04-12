Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Colombian Faces 10 Years in Russian Jail for Ukraine War ‘Fakes’

Moskva News Agency

A Colombian man became one of the first known foreign citizens Monday to face charges for spreading “fake news” about Russia’s war in Ukraine. 

A Moscow court ordered the arrest of Giraldo Saray Alberto Enrique who will remain in custody until June 8 ahead of a trial.

It said Enrique, 40, was charged with “publicly spreading knowingly false information about the Russian armed forces.” If found guilty, he faces a fine of up to 5 million rubles ($60,000) and as many as 10 years in jail. 

Prior to Enrique, prominent Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon is the only known non-Russian citizen to be charged with discrediting and spreading “fake news” about the Russian military.

Enrique’s lawyer did not disclose what exactly he was accused of sharing online, citing a gag order, according to the Kommersant business daily. His profiles on social media include several pro-Russian posts, including one that alleges Russophobia is rampant in the West and that Ukraine is a puppet of NATO. 

Kommersant reported that Giraldo holds a Russian passport and investigators believed he was a flight risk because of a valid U.S. visa. 

Enrique is reportedly a pastry sales entrepreneur who had worked for a travel agency selling trips to Latin America prior to his detention. He apparently has a 12-year-old daughter in Moscow from a previous marriage. 

Russia made the spread of "false" information about its troops a crime punishable by up to 15 years in prison after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine.

At least 20 Russians have been charged under the new “fake news” law, according to human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov.

Read more about: Fake news , Court case

Read more

Fake news

Putin Signs Law Introducing Jail Terms for 'Fake News' on Army

The past year has seen an unprecedented crackdown on independent and critical voices in Russia that only intensified after the start of the invasion.
culture case

Key Witness in Serebrennikov’s Fraud Trial Claims ‘Severe Pressure’ From Investigators

“They made me sign a statement that I knew everything and that there was criminal activity,” she testified.
reviewed verdict

Russia Orders New Trial in Activist’s ‘Repeat Protest’ Conviction

Konstantin Kotov is the second person ever to be found guilty of taking part in multiple unsanctioned protests.
jailed abroad

Former U.S. Marine Faces 10 Years in Russian Prison

Trevor Reed is accused of assaulting police officers during a drunken night out last year, charges that his defense denies.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.