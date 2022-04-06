China Calls on U.S to Lift Russia Sanctions to Resolve Ukraine Invasion

China has called on the United States to lift sanctions against Russia, claiming it will help resolve Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that the U.S. should stop threatening Moscow with sanctions if they wanted to see progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

“If the United States is truly interested in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, they should stop brandishing the sanctions card,” Zhao said at a briefing Wednesday.

Zhao has previously criticized the West’s decision to impose sanctions on Russia, stating that China “always opposes unilateral sanctions.” Another spokesperson from the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of “profiting from the chaos” of the ongoing war.