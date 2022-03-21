Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukrainians Told to Shelter After 'Leak' at Ammonia Plant

By AFP
Sumykhimprom produces a range of chemical fertilizers. sumykhimprom.com.ua/en/company/

Residents of the northern Ukrainian town of Novoselytsya should seek shelter after an ammonia leak at a nearby chemical factory, an official said Monday, as intense fighting with Russian forces in the area continues.

Sumy regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said there had been an "ammonia leakage" at the Sumykhimprom facility, affecting an area within 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) of the plant, which produces fertilizers.

The extent and cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but residents were told to seek refuge in basements or on lower levels of buildings to avoid exposure.

"Ammonia is lighter than air, therefore shelters, basements and lower floors should be used for protection," Zhyvytsky said in a Telegram message.

He added that emergency crews were at the scene and prevailing winds meant the nearby city of Sumy — with a pre-war population of around 250,000 — was not under immediate threat.

According to Sumykhimprom's website the facility produces a range of chemical fertilizers. 

Sumy, about 350 kilometers (220 miles) east of Kyiv, has experienced weeks of heavy fighting.

In recent days the Russian government has intensified propaganda and disinformation efforts alleging Ukraine is preparing to use improvised chemical weapons and has been developing a clandestine WMD program.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed late Sunday that "nationalists" had "mined" ammonia and chlorine storage facilities at Sumykhimprom "with the aim of mass poisoning of residents of the Sumy region, in case of entry into the city of units of the Russian Armed Forces."

Russia has repeatedly denied helping Syria use chemical weapons in multiple attacks against its own citizens during the country's 11-year-old civil war.

Moscow has also denied using chemical weapons against Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as well as ex Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

preparing for the worst

In Photos: Faced With Possible Russian Invasion, Ukrainian Civilians Seek Combat Training

The Ukrainian government is preparing volunteers to be ready in the event of an attack from the east.
POINT-BLANK RANGE

Conscript Shoots Dead 4 Fellow Soldiers, 1 Civilian in Ukraine

The man opened fire at the Pivdenmash aeronautics and defense plant he was tasked with guarding.
PREPARATIONS

Ukraine Separatists Urge Russia to Send Modern Weapons

A Ukrainian separatist leader urged Russia to send weapons to the breakaway states to defend against Ukraine's Western-backed forces.
'not easy'

Russia, Ukraine Agree to Keep Ceasefire, New Talks Next Month

The joint statement on Ukraine's conflict with pro-Russia separatists was the first since 2019.

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.