Abramovich to Sell Chelsea as Oligarch Moves to Sever British Ties

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announced Wednesday he is selling Chelsea FC, in a move to sever his ties with London.

“In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners,” Abramovich announced in an official club statement Wednesday evening.

Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and has since loaned the West London side £1.5 billion, turning it into one of Europe’s modern-day superclubs.

The tycoon is also believed to own a property portfolio in the British capital worth over £200 million, but according to one British MP is rushing to sell his assets before he is hit with sanctions.

“Roman Abramovich is terrified of being sanctioned, which is why he’s already going to sell his home tomorrow, and sell another flat as well,” Labour MP Chris Bryant said in the British Parliament on Monday.