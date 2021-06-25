U.S., Western Embassies Fly Gay Pride Flags in Moscow

The U.S., British and Canadian embassies in Russia on Friday hung rainbow flags on their buildings in Moscow in honor of LGBT Pride Month celebrated worldwide. In a joint statement with colleagues from Australia, Iceland and New Zealand, the Western diplomats said the actions affirm the countries’ “commitment to protecting the human rights of all individuals, including #LGBTI+ persons.”

Today, Ambassador Sullivan joins other Ambassadors and Chargés d’Affaires in affirming our countries' commitment to protecting the human rights of all individuals, including #LGBTI+ persons. https://t.co/kKZ471pVsD pic.twitter.com/1CLnUGCbCs — Jason P. Rebholz (@USEmbRuPress) June 25, 2021

“Unfortunately, LGBTI+ individuals throughout the world continue to face violence, harassment and discrimination simply because of who they are,” the statement reads. “And law enforcement authorities often turn a blind eye to the hate speech and hate crimes that are still prevalent in many countries.” The British Embassy tweeted a photo of its hanging rainbow flag, while the U.S. Embassy’s Twitter showed newly returned Ambassador John Sullivan hoisting the rainbow flag and the Canadian Embassy’s account showed diplomatic staff posing in front of theirs. “No one should face violence or discrimination for being who they are,” the Canadian Embassy in Moscow tweeted.