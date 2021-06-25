Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S., Western Embassies Fly Gay Pride Flags in Moscow

The U.S. Embassy’s Twitter showed newly returned Ambassador John Sullivan hoisting the rainbow flag. Twitter / USEmbRu

The U.S., British and Canadian embassies in Russia on Friday hung rainbow flags on their buildings in Moscow in honor of LGBT Pride Month celebrated worldwide.

In a joint statement with colleagues from Australia, Iceland and New Zealand, the Western diplomats said the actions affirm the countries’ “commitment to protecting the human rights of all individuals, including #LGBTI+ persons.”

“Unfortunately, LGBTI+ individuals throughout the world continue to face violence, harassment and discrimination simply because of who they are,” the statement reads. “And law enforcement authorities often turn a blind eye to the hate speech and hate crimes that are still prevalent in many countries.”

The British Embassy tweeted a photo of its hanging rainbow flag, while the U.S. Embassy’s Twitter showed newly returned Ambassador John Sullivan hoisting the rainbow flag and the Canadian Embassy’s account showed diplomatic staff posing in front of theirs.

“No one should face violence or discrimination for being who they are,” the Canadian Embassy in Moscow tweeted.

The Kremlin, which last year decried the rainbow flag displays on embassy buildings as illegal under Russian law, has not yet commented on the LGBT flag sightings Friday.

Displays of the rainbow flag are uncommon in Russia, where “homosexual propaganda toward minors” was outlawed in 2013 and intolerant attitudes toward the LGBT community persist.

June 25 marks the 43th anniversary of the rainbow flag’s first appearance as a gay pride symbol at the 1978 Pride parade in San Francisco.

The U.S. has long been critical of Russia’s gay rights record.

Read more

lgbt pride

Putin Mocks U.S. Embassy Rainbow Flag

"Let them celebrate. They've shown a certain something about the people who work there," he said with a smile.
pride month

U.S. Embassy in Moscow Flies Gay Pride Flag

The move comes as Russians vote on reforms that would enshrine heterosexual marriage in Russia's Constitution.
increasing intimidation

Russian Gay Couple With Adopted Children Seeks Asylum in U.S.

Russian social welfare officials were criminally charged for allowing the couple to “form distorted ideas about family values in children.”
Terrorism

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

A former Russian youth leader has been found guilty of justifying terrorism after publishing an anti-LGBT rant in support of the gunman who opened fire...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.