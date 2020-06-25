Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Embassy in Moscow Flies Gay Pride Flag

Updated:
The U.S. has long been critical of Russia's gay rights record. usembru / Instagram

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow has hung a rainbow flag on its front facade, photos posted on social media Thursday show.

Starting Thursday, Russians will vote on a set of constitutional amendments that would add language defining marriage as a union between a man and a woman to Russia’s basic law. The provision has been criticized by Russian LGBT activists, who say it would effectively prevent gay marriage from ever being legalized.

"LGBTI rights are human rights. Human rights are universal," the embassy wrote on its Instagram. "Everyone deserves to live free from hatred, prejudice and persecution."

Thursday also marks the 42nd anniversary of the rainbow flag’s first appearance as a gay pride symbol at the 1978 Pride parade in San Francisco. 

Displays of the rainbow flag are uncommon in Russia, where the display of “homosexual propaganda toward minors” is outlawed and intolerant attitudes toward the LGBT community persist. The U.S. has long been critical of Russia's gay rights record.

Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump banned the country’s embassies from flying the rainbow flag during June, which is celebrated as LGBT Pride month around the world. Because the ban only applies to official flagpoles, embassies have placed the flag inside their buildings and hung it on exterior walls as workarounds.

Read more about: LGBT , United States

Read more

increasing intimidation

Russian Gay Couple With Adopted Children Seeks Asylum in U.S.

Russian social welfare officials were criminally charged for allowing the couple to “form distorted ideas about family values in children.”
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Russia Needed an Opponent Like John McCain (Op-Ed)

The clarity of McCain’s stance on Russia will be missed by everyone, including Kremlin propagandists.
United States

U.S. Charges Seven Russians, Detains Four On $4M Car Fraud

At least seven Russian nationals have been indicted for running a fake car dealership and collecting $4.5 million from unsuspecting victims.
Terrorism

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

A former Russian youth leader has been found guilty of justifying terrorism after publishing an anti-LGBT rant in support of the gunman who opened fire...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.