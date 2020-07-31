Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

UK Names Media Mogul Yevgeny Lebedev to House of Lords

Lebedev with Prince William. Instagram / mrevgenylebedev

Russian-British media owner Yevgeny Lebedev has been appointed to the House of Lords in Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II conferred Lebedev’s lifetime peerage on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said.

Lebedev owns Britain’s Independent and Evening Standard newspapers. His father, Russian oligarch Alexander Lebedev, is co-owner of the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper in Russia.

In summer 2019, then-Prime Minister Theresa May's government launched an investigation into his sale of a 30% stake in the Evening Standard and Independent to a Saudi investor. 

That summer, he was reported to have entertained then-Foreign Secretary Johnson at a party in his family’s villa in Italy.

Alexander Lebedev, an ex-KGB agent turned business tycoon, was reportedly one of the figures investigated as part of Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee report on alleged Kremlin interference in country’s 2016 Brexit referendum.

Read more about: United Kingdom , Oligarchs

Read more

Big allowance

Newest Entrants Into the World’s Richest Are the Kids of Russian Titans

Ultra-wealthy Russians are transferring fortunes to their heirs at a scale not seen since before the Bolshevik Revolution.
Parental perk

Russian Oil CEO’s Son Named Country’s Richest Heir for $21.8Bln Fortune – Forbes

The sons and daughters of Russia's 20 wealthiest tycoons are set to inherit a combined $238 billion.
LONG READ

An Oligarch, His Mistress and Courts in Krasnodar

How Russia’s wealthy are taking advantage of the country’s legal system by shifting their court cases to a southern region.
Oligarchs

Exiled Oligarchs Ready to Return to Russia in Exchange for Amnesty, Kremlin Confirms

The Kremlin will consider the list of oligarchs ready to return in consultation with law enforcement agencies.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.