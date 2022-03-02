Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Military Says Has Control of Ukraine's Kherson

By AFP
Russian claimed it had taken control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson. Sergei Malgavko / TASS

The Russian army claimed on Wednesday it had taken control of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson as Moscow's invasion of the pro-Western country entered its seventh day.

"The Russian divisions of the armed forces have taken the regional center of Kherson under full control," defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in televised remarks. 

He claimed that public services and transport were operating as usual.

"The city is not experiencing shortages of food and essential goods," he added.

He said talks were under way between the Russian army and local authorities on maintaining order, protecting the population and keeping public services functioning.

Kherson's mayor Igor Kolykhaiev said in a post on Facebook: "We are still Ukraine. Still firm."

Apparently contradicting the Russian army's claims, he said he needed to find a way to "collect the (bodies of the) dead" and "restore electricity, gas, water and heating where they are damaged." 

"But I warn you right away: to complete these tasks today means to perform a miracle," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last Thursday ordered troops to invade pro-Western Ukraine to "demilitarize" and "denazify" the country.

All in all, the Russian military damaged more than 1,500 military facilities in Ukraine, Konashenkov said on Wednesday, adding that 58 planes, 46 drones and 472 tanks and other armored vehicles had been destroyed.

Read more about: Conflict , Ukraine , Russia , Military

Read more

military imbalance

Despite West's Help, Ukraine Forces Vastly Outnumbered by Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered military operations against Ukraine.
call for unity

EU Calls Snap Summit on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

"It is important that we continue to be united and determined and jointly define our collective approach and actions."
military reserves

Facing Russia Threat, Ukraine Calls Up Reservists

Ukraine has a reserve force of more than 200,000 that is comprised mostly of military personnel.
new sanctions

Ukraine Urges 'Tough Sanctions' After Putin Orders Troops Into Rebel Regions

Putin's move was quickly and widely condemned by Kyiv's allies.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.