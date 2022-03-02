Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Metals Firm Severstal to Stop Europe Deliveries

By AFP
Updated:
Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the EU, said he had nothing to do with the politics around Ukraine. Gavriil Grigorov / TASS

Russian metals company Severstal said Wednesday it was halting deliveries in Europe after the EU imposed sanctions on its main shareholder, metals magnate Alexei Mordashov.

"We are redirecting the flows of raw materials to alternative world markets," Russian news agencies quoted the company as saying in a statement.

It said the decision to stop deliveries to the European Union was made "in the framework of sanctions imposed on the shareholder."

Deliveries to Europe amount to about 2.5 million tons of steel a year on average, making up about a third of the company's total sales, Severstal said.

On Monday, the EU added Mordashov — one of three men ranked within Russia's 10 top richest by Forbes — to its sanctions blacklist of people considered close to the Kremlin. 

The tycoon, in a statement Monday, said he had nothing to do with the politics around Ukraine.

"I have never been close to politics," he said.

"I have absolutely nothing to do with the emergence of the current geopolitical tension and I do not understand why the EU has imposed sanctions on me."

Read more about: Sanctions , Trade

Read more

shipping stoppage

World's Biggest Shipping Groups Suspend Russian Deliveries

Container shipping companies carry the bulk of the world's manufactured goods, making them a vital part of the global trade system.
DISTORTIONS

Russia’s EU Food Embargo Falls Short – Report

Block on European imports could also be prompting a surge in re-exports from Belarus, China and South America.
Sanctions Relief

Rosneft Becomes Main Trader of Venezuelan Crude Oil, Helping to Offset Pressure From U.S. Sanctions

Rosneft is now taking care of shipping and marketing operations for the bulk of Venezuelan oil exports.
strengthening ties

Trash Discovery Shows Turkey Eyes Putin’s Anti-Sanctions Network

Officials discussed access for Turkey’s banks to the Russian messaging system, as well as extending MIR’s use to more Turkish lenders.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.