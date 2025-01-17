Czech Beer Exports to Russia Surge in 2024

The Czech Republic’s beer exports increased year-on-year in 2024, the first spike in beer exports to Russia since a slump caused by Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent severing of business links to Russia.

Although the Czech Beer and Malt Association denies that its member breweries exported to Russia after 2022 and says that it cannot control trade carried out by middlemen, the Czech Statistical Office (CZSO) insists its figures are correct.

“If the goods made it to Russia through other countries, then it is not possible to trace it in the foreign trade figures. CZSO always knows only the first country to where the goods are exported,” CZSO spokesperson Jan Cieslar was quoted as saying by the Czech Press Agency.

Cieslar added that “information is not available to CZSO” when the goods are exported to third countries.

The country’s major breweries, including Pilsner, Staropramen, Budvar and Heineken’s local branch, told the online news outlet Seznam Zprávy that they do not export directly to Russia, which is also seen as a risky destination.

“On long-term bases, we consider Russia, in light of the unstable business environment and bad rule of law conditions for Czech entities, as an unsuitable destination for Czech companies,” Industry and Trade Minister Lukáš Vlček told Seznam Zprávy on Tuesday.

Czech beer exports to Russia from January-October 2024 amounted to CZK819 million ($33.3 million) — an increase of 12.4% y/y compared to the CZK728 million ($29.6 million) that it exported in 2023, according to CZSO.

This makes Russia the third-largest beer export destination after Germany and Slovakia, the Czech Press Agency noted. It added that the Russian state-run RIA Novosti news agency described the Czech Republic and Germany as the two largest beer importers to Russia.

The Czech Republic exported CZK2.15 billion worth of beer to Germany and CZK1.64 billion worth to Slovakia from January-October 2024. Along with Russia, Poland is the only other destination where the volume of exports exceeded CZK0.5bn.