3 in 4 Russian Manufacturers Hit by Western Sanctions, Survey Finds

Three out of four Russian manufacturers have been negatively impacted by Western sanctions over the past year, according to a survey of nearly 2,000 Russian companies cited by the Vedomosti business daily on Thursday.

Seventy-seven percent of the manufacturing companies affected by sanctions said the impact was negative, according to the poll by the Moscow-based Higher School of Economics (HSE).

The other 23% reported that sanctions had affected their business positively.

Overall, sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 were found to have affected a total of 65% of the surveyed manufacturing enterprises.

The impacted manufacturers cited price hikes for raw materials on the domestic market, import cuts in goods and services, logistical issues, and problems with equipment imports and maintenance as key issues.