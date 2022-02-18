U.S. Unlikely to Kick Russia Off SWIFT – White House

The U.S. said Friday it will “probably not” try to kick Russia out of the SWIFT financial messaging system should Moscow invade Ukraine.

Washington has threatened to levy “severe” sanctions on Moscow in the event it attacks Ukraine, promising a package of measures that could “devastate” the Russian economy.

“All options remain on the table. But it’s probably not going to be the case that you’ll see SWIFT in the initial rollout package,” Daleep Singh, White House deputy national security adviser for international economics, said in a briefing Friday.

“We have other severe measures we can take, that our allies and partners can take in lockstep with us, that don’t have the same spillover effects,” he added.

SWIFT is the world’s largest financial messaging system and seen as the backbone of cross-border payments and the global banking network. But as a Belgium-based institution, kicking Russia out of the network would require backing from the EU.