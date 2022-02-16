Ukraine's Comedian-Turned-President Stars in Crisis

He was the comic from Ukrainian TV who implausibly became president.

But Volodymyr Zelenskiy could be having the last laugh as Russia begins pulling back forces from Ukraine's frontiers without staging an attack — just as he had told Washington they would.

The fresh-faced 44-year-old became president of Ukraine in time to witness the gravest standoff between the Kremlin and Western powers since the end of the Cold War more than three decades ago.

He watched Russia surround his country with more than 100,000 soldiers and Washington warn in increasingly shrill tones that a war was "imminent" and could begin "any day."

Zelensky took it all in and did what he knew best: he told his nation of more than 40 million people to relax and plan a party.

"What should we do? Only one thing — keep calm," he said last month.

"We will celebrate Easter in April. And then in May, the same as always — the sun, holidays, barbeques," he said. "And before long, it's summer."

Then he declared Feb. 16 — the day some U.S. officials picked as a possible start for President Vladimir Putin's assault — a national "unity day" holiday on which people should come out with flags and balloons.

'Not that bad'

Zelenskiy ran for president seemingly as a joke in 2019.

He catapulted to fame by playing a foul-mouthed school teacher on TV who became president after one of his students filmed his profane rant against corruption and posted it online.

The evening comedy show became a huge hit just as the country was gripped by cataclysmic change.

Ukraine's 2014 pro-EU revolution ousted a Kremlin-backed leader and brought in a new team that had to grapple with a spiralling conflict in the east and an economy teetering toward collapse.

Ukrainians watched the president on the comedy show make crude jokes to his wife and pedal to work with a startled look of panic.