Zelenskiy Vows ‘Strong Response’ After Attack on Aide

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday promised a "strong response" after gunmen opened fire on a car carrying his senior aide, in what officials said was retaliation for a push to rein in oligarchs.

Sergiy Shefir, a 57-year-old former scriptwriter and longtime associate of comedian-turned-politician Zelenskiy, was reported to have escaped without serious injury.

"Saying 'hello' to me by shooting out of the forest at my friend's car is weak," Zelenskiy said in a video statement from New York.

"The response will be strong."

Zelenskiy, who is in New York for the UN General Assembly, said it was not yet known who was behind the attack.

But he said: "This does not affect the course that I have chosen with my team — towards changes, towards de-shadowing our economy, towards fighting criminals and large, influential financial groups."

Shefir called the attempt on his life an attempt to "intimidate" the presidency.

Police said they were considering possible motives.

Shefir may have been targeted for his work, or as part of a bid to pressure Ukraine's top leadership or destabilize "the political situation in our country," Igor Klymenko, head of the national police, told reporters.

An adviser to the interior minister, Anton Herashchenko, said on Facebook that the attack took place around 10 a.m. (07:00 GMT) on Wednesday near the village of Lisnyky south of the capital Kiev.

He said Shefir's driver was "seriously injured" and that police had launched a special operation in the area.

"Unidentified individuals fired about 10 shots from a 7.62 caliber automatic weapon," Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said on Facebook.

She said the authorities had opened an attempted murder investigation.

Photos published by officials showed a black Audi with bullet holes along its hood and on the driver-side door.