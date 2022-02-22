Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Will Consider Cutting Ties With Russia

By AFP
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. president.gov.ua

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday demanded an immediate halt to the Nord Steam 2 project and Kyiv prepared to sever relations with Moscow in response to its recognition of two breakaway regions.

Zelenskiy also told reporters that the Kremlin was paving the way for a major military assault on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader said Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions on Monday demanded a swift and punishing economic response from the West.

He said it must include "the complete stop of the Nord Stream 2" project that takes Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The pipeline — completed but not yet in operation — has also angered Washington and Ukraine's close allies in eastern Europe.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz appears to have warmed to the idea of suspending the project after initially refusing to give unequivocal support to such a move.

Zelenskiy said he has also "received a request from the foreign ministry to examine the question of breaking off relations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation."

"I will now, immediately after this press conference, examine and work on this issue," he said at a joint media appearance with Estonian President Alar Karis.

He called Putin's recognition of the rebel Donetsk and Lugansk regions the first step to a planned "military aggression against Ukraine."

Read more about: Ukraine , Zelenskiy

Read more

DISCUSSION CHANNEL

Macron Visit Put Europe at Center of Ukraine De-Escalation

The French president came to Moscow with the intention of bringing Europe back to the diplomatic game, experts said.
opinion Sergei Utkin

Why the Normandy Summit Was Not a Waste of Time

Stabilizing the area around the line of contact is the bare minimum outcome of talks on Ukraine that all sides consider necessary.
The view from Moscow

'Anti-Russian and Dirty': Russia Reacts to Trump-Zelenskiy Call

The scandal has put a spotlight on Ukraine's dependence on U.S. support in its geopolitical standoff with Russia.
Donbass conflict

Resume Peace Talks, Ukraine's Zelenskiy Urges Putin After 4 Soldiers Killed in Donbass

The conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed forces has killed 13,000 people since 2014.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.