Whistleblower Alleges Trump Sought Foreign Meddling in 2020 Election

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee released a declassified version of the report made by the whistleblower, which triggered weeks of controversy and prompted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the Republican president.

A whistleblower report released by a congressional panel on Thursday said President Donald Trump used his office to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 election to advance his personal political interests, risking U.S. national security.

"I am deeply concerned that the actions described below constitute 'a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or executive order' that 'does not include differences of opinion concerning public policy matters,' consistent with the definition of an 'urgent concern'," the report said.

Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, in coordination with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to a summary of a July telephone call released by the Trump administration on Wednesday.

Moments after the whistleblower report was made public, the committee began a hearing at which acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, was set to testify about the document after refusing for weeks to share the report with Congress.

Saying that more than six White House officials had made contact about Trump's communication with Ukraine, the report cited concerns that efforts to put pressure on Ukraine "pose risks to U.S. national security," undermining efforts "to deter and counter foreign interference in U.S. elections."

Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of trying to destroy him politically.

A federal law required that the report be sent to lawmakers after an inspector general determined that it was urgent and credible.

"This complaint should never have been withheld from Congress. It exposed serious wrongdoing, and was found both urgent and credible by the Inspector General," Schiff said in a statement.

The whistleblower report said Giuliani was a central figure in the alleged interference effort, and that Barr also seemed to be involved.