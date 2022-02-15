Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Russian Invasion Fears – WSJ

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv. Anna Marchenko / TASS

The United States is closing its embassy in Ukraine as it continued to warn of an imminent attack by Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The State Department reportedly ordered the destruction of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv's networking equipment and computer workstations, as well as to dismantle its telephone system.

Those moves render the Kyiv embassy inoperable as a diplomatic facility,” WSJ reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials and internal communications.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that he was relocating the U.S. Embassy from Kyiv to Lviv due to “the dramatic acceleration” of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

The closure was reported as Russia’s foreign minister advised President Vladimir Putin to continue security dialogue with the U.S., marking a shift in tone after months of heated rhetoric over Moscow’s demands.

The Kremlin on Saturday denounced U.S. "peak hysteria" surrounding the Ukraine conflict amid dozens of countries’ evacuation recommendations, flight suspensions and a flurry of diplomatic activity aimed at averting a potential invasion.

Months of negotiations have so far failed to ease tensions, with U.S. warnings that the more than 100,000 Russian troops surrounding Ukraine could invade as early as Wednesday.

WSJ reported that 56 embassy workers arrived in Washington with the mission’s classified materials on Sunday, the day after the State Department ordered non-emergency staff to leave.

According to Saturday’s advisory, the State Department would maintain a small consular presence in Lviv in western Ukraine to handle emergencies.

The U.S. Embassy website on Monday issued a series of recommendations for its citizens to leave Ukraine via land borders with Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova.

U.S. citizens in Ukraine should be aware that the U.S. government will not be able to evacuate U.S. citizens in the event of Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine,” it said.

Read more about: Ukraine , United States

Read more

ramping tensions

Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Feb. 11

The latest developments you need to know.
TOUGH WORDS

U.S. Says No Progress With Russia as Long as 'Gun to Ukraine's Head'

Russia and the United States hold talks next week in Geneva after Moscow amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border.
line in the sand

Russia Threatens ‘Military Response’ to NATO Expansion

Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov also derided the United States’ “inexplicable fixation” on the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
'no longer bluffing'

In Biden-Putin Talks, Key Question Is Russia’s Intent in Ukraine

Many analysts doubt that Putin would carry through with an invasion but at least some take a darker view.  

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.