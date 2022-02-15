U.S. Closes Kyiv Embassy Amid Russian Invasion Fears – WSJ

The United States is closing its embassy in Ukraine as it continued to warn of an imminent attack by Russia, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

The State Department reportedly ordered the destruction of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv's networking equipment and computer workstations, as well as to dismantle its telephone system.

“Those moves render the Kyiv embassy inoperable as a diplomatic facility,” WSJ reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials and internal communications.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that he was relocating the U.S. Embassy from Kyiv to Lviv due to “the dramatic acceleration” of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

The closure was reported as Russia’s foreign minister advised President Vladimir Putin to continue security dialogue with the U.S., marking a shift in tone after months of heated rhetoric over Moscow’s demands.