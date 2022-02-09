Kremlin Sees ‘Positive Signals’ After Macron Visit to Kyiv

The Kremlin said Wednesday there were "positive signals" for the resolution of the Ukraine crisis following a meeting of the French and Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday amid a flurry of European diplomacy aimed at defusing fears that Moscow could invade Ukraine.

"There were positive signals that a solution to Ukraine could be based only on fulfilling the Minsk agreements," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, referring to accords signed in 2015 between Kyiv and pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine.