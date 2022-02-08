100K People Sign Petition Calling for Kadyrov's Dismissal

A petition that calls on the Kremlin to dismiss Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has gained over 100,000 signatures in the two days since it was launched.

Kadyrov has been at the center of several controversies in recent weeks, particularly threats made against human rights activists and journalists.

Former Moscow opposition deputy Ilya Yashin launched the petition on Sunday. It states that Kadyrov, who has “turned the region into a separate state,” is “not suited to his position” and “cannot be a civil servant,” and asks President Vladimir Putin to sign a decree to remove him from office.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition has received over 120,000 signatures.

While Yashin called this “a very impressive dynamic,” analysts have voiced skepticism toward the petition’s potential to achieve its goal.