Siberian Jehovah’s Witness Jailed Despite Prosecution Ban

A Siberian court jailed a Jehovah’s Witness on Wednesday despite a top Russian court’s recent ban on prosecuting worshippers for joint prayers, the religious organization said.

Anatoly Gorbunov, 64, was found guilty of extremism and sentenced to six years in a penal colony in the Krasnoyarsk region.

Prosecutors had requested an eight-year sentence for Gorbunov, the son of Soviet citizens declared “enemies of the people” who were exiled to Siberia and rehabilitated after the collapse of the U.S.S.R.

“Now Anatoly was subjected to groundless repressions for his beliefs,” the Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia said on its website.