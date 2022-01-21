Russia-Ukraine Standoff – Daily Briefing | Jan. 21

High-stakes talks between Russia and the West have so far failed to de-escalate a tense standoff between the sides, with the United States warning of a serious risk of a Russian offensive against Ukraine.

In addition to demanding a ban on Ukraine’s future membership to NATO, Russia wants the Western alliance to pull back its forces to where they were in 1997, before eastern European members joined. Moscow has amassed some 100,000 troops close to the border with Ukraine and in annexed Crimea, and its announcement of surprise military exercises with neighboring Belarus has fueled tensions further.

NATO and the U.S. have called Russia’s demands “non-starters,” instead offering to open a dialogue with Russia on a host of lesser issues such as missile deployment and military exercises. Moscow has said this is unacceptable, and says it is awaiting written responses from the U.S. on each of its demands.

Jan. 21: What you need to know today

Russia and the United States’ top diplomats agreed to continue to work to ease tensions over Ukraine in last-ditch talks in Geneva, with Washington to provide a written response to Moscow’s European security demands next week.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed plans to respond to Russia's proposals, as well as share U.S. concerns “and put some ideas on the table for consideration,” in a follow-up meeting.

He added that U.S. President Joe Biden was ready to hold further talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin if such a conversation would further diplomatic progress.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described the meeting as open and useful but stressed: "I can't tell you if we're on the right track or the wrong track. We'll understand this when we receive the American response on paper to all the points in our proposal."

Russian lawmakers will meet next week on whether to recognize the independence of two pro-Russian separatist regions of Ukraine, Russia’s parliament speaker said .

Moscow is also seeking the withdrawal of NATO forces and weapons from Romania and Bulgaria as part of its sweeping security demands from the U.S.-led alliance, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said .

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it is sending two S-400 surface-to-air missile system battalions from the Far East to Belarus to join military drills there next month.

Kyiv accused Russia of increasing supplies of weapons, ammunition and military equipment to separatist-held territory in eastern Ukraine.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeated his readiness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, mentioning his upcoming visit to Kyiv in February and that “there could be a telephone call with Mr. Putin or I could visit Moscow." The Kremlin previously shot down Erdogan’s proposal to mediate talks.

The U.S. on Thursday sanctioned Ukrainian MPs Taras Kozak and Oleh Voloshyn, calling them "FSB pawns," due to their role in Russia’s alleged effort to "recruit current and former Ukrainian government officials to prepare to take over the government of Ukraine."

AFP contributed reporting.