Investors Continue to Ditch Russian Assets Amid War Fears

Russian markets came under more pressure on Tuesday, as fears of a possible military escalation over Ukraine continued to hit the ruble and share prices.

The Russian stock market was down 5% in dollar terms in afternoon trading in Moscow, compounding last week’s steep losses following the failure of high-stakes talks between Moscow and the West to de-escalate the situation on Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Moscow has amassed more than 100,000 troops in the area and both Russia and NATO have warned there is a serious risk of military conflict breaking out. Russian officials said last week talks were at a “dead end,” and that they were awaiting counter-proposals from the U.S. and NATO over Russian demands for a new European security pact that the West has called a “non-starter.”

The geopolitical turmoil has left Russian markets reeling as investors and traders ditch risky assets that could be exposed to new rounds of sanctions should Russia escalate military action against Ukraine.

The benchmark RTS index of leading Russian shares has slumped 12.5% over the last week, wiping some $99 billion from the value of its constituents.